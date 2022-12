Merzlikins surrendered five goals on 38 shots in Columbus' 6-5 overtime win against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Merzlikins saved 19 of 20 shots in Friday's 3-1 win against Calgary, but he couldn't build off that solid showing. Although his record did improve to 4-7-0, he also has a 4.83 GAA and .862 save percentage in 13 games this season. Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) was put on the injured reserve list Sunday, so Columbus will likely lean on Merzlikins for now.