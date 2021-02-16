Merzlikins came off the bench to stop seven of nine shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Merzlikins came on in relief of Joonas Korpisalo to start the third period with Columbus trailing 5-3. He gave up goals by Brock McGinn and Jordan Staal 19 seconds apart midway through the frame. It was Merzlikins' first action since returning from a three-game absence related to an upper-body injury. Columbus has two days off before a pair of home tilts against Nashville and it's still anyone's guess as to who will draw the next start. Given the extended struggles of Korpisalo as of late, the smart money might be on Merzlikins.