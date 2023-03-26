Merzlikins stopped 18 of 24 shots in the Blue Jackets' 8-2 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

The nightmare season for Merzlikins continues as the Latvian goaltender coughed up six goals on just 24 shots before exiting towards the end of the second period. Since the start of January, Merzlikins has only two starts in his last 16 games where he has allowed less than three goals. On the season, Merzlikins has a 7-18-2 record with a 4.23 GAA and a .876 save percentage.