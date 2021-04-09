Merzlikins made a relief appearance Thursday, setting aside 21 of 24 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Merzlikins had been yanked from his own start versus the Panthers on Saturday, but he was given the opportunity to relieve a struggling Joonas Korpisalo in the latest contest. While Columbus sparked a miniature rally with Merzlikins in the cage, the Bolts still managed to put the puck past him three times at even strength. Still, Merzlikins possesses decent ratios -- including a 2.86 GAA and .914 save percentage -- for a backup netminder.