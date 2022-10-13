Merzlikins (illness) is at practice Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins missed Wednesday's opener against the Hurricanes as Daniil Tarasov was pressed into duty with emergency call-up Jet Greaves serving as the backup. Merzlikins appears ready to return to the lineup and is expected to get the start Friday against the Lightning.
