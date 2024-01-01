Merzlikins (illness) was back on the ice for Monday's practice, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins missed Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo after leaving Friday's 6-5 OT win over Toronto after the first period. It appears as though he will be available for Tuesday's home matchup against the Bruins. Daniil Tarasov (illness) didn't practice Monday, so Spencer Martin could be Columbus' other option to start against Boston.