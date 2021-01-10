Merzlikins (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins was unfit to practice Saturday, but he's back in action after the day off. The 26-year-old will battle Joonas Korpisalo for starts in the blue paint this season. Both goalies were excellent last season, and Merzlikins specifically posted a .923 save percentage, 2.35 GAA and a 13-9-8 record.