Merzlikins will get the road start Saturday against the Rangers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Spencer Martin had started Columbus' previous two games after Merzlikins allowed three goals on just 10 shots in his last appearance vs. Florida on Monday. Merzlikins is 3-3-2 with an .897 save percentage this season. He'll have a tough task against a Rangers team averaging 3.31 goals per game to start the campaign.