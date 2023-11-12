Merzlikins will get the road start Saturday against the Rangers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Spencer Martin had started Columbus' previous two games after Merzlikins allowed three goals on just 10 shots in his last appearance vs. Florida on Monday. Merzlikins is 3-3-2 with an .897 save percentage this season. He'll have a tough task against a Rangers team averaging 3.31 goals per game to start the campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Yanked after allowing three goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: One of best on ice, but takes loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Sharp in win over Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting Thursday•