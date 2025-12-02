Merzlikins made 30 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The 31-year-old netminder went the entire month of November without collecting a win, going 0-4-0 in four starts with a rough 4.30 GAA and .863 save percentage, and Merzlikins appeared to be headed for another poor outing when New Jersey struck twice in the first 3:03 of the first period. He kept his focus however, and Merzlikins locked things down as Columbus rallied, allowing only a power-play tally to Timo Meier midway through the third the rest of the way. On the season, Merzlikins is 5-5-0 in 10 starts with a 3.50 GAA and .895 save percentage as the No. 2 option for the Jackets behind Jet Greaves.