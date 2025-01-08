Merzlikins stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The 30-year-old netminder wasn't exactly sharp, but Merzlikins came through when it counted, denying Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby in the shootout to secure his fourth win in his last five starts. That success has been the product of strong offensive support from the Blue Jackets rather than Merzlikins' level of play, however -- he's posted a 3.30 GAA and .881 save percentage during that stretch, but Columbus has scored at least four goals in each one of those outings.