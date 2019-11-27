Merzlikins was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Merzlikins' demotion was always expected to be temporary, so it comes as no surprise that he's back up with the big club. The rookie backup is still searching for his first NHL win, as he's 0-2-3 with a 3.54 GAA and .890 save percentage through six appearances. Columbus has a back-to-back set coming up Friday and Saturday, so look for Merzlikins to start one of those games.