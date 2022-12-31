Merzlikins (COVID-19) will be the backup goaltender against Chicago on Saturday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Merzlikins has not seen any action since Dec. 13 when he gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 4-0 loss to Florida. He came down with COVID a week later and is finally back in the lineup, albeit as the backup to Joonas Korpisalo. It has been a tough season for the 28-year-old Merzlikins, who is 4-8-0 with a horrible 4.68 GAA and a just as bad .864 save percentage.