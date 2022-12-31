Merzlikins (COVID-19) will be the backup goaltender against Chicago on Saturday, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Merzlikins has not seen any action since Dec. 13 when he gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 4-0 loss to Florida. He came down with COVID a week later and is finally back in the lineup, albeit as the backup to Joonas Korpisalo. It has been a tough season for the 28-year-old Merzlikins, who is 4-8-0 with a horrible 4.68 GAA and a just as bad .864 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Off COVID-19 list•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding goal Tuesday•