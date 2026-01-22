Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Backing up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins (illness) is well enough Thursday to back up Jet Greaves versus Dallas, according to Columbus sports reporter Dave Maetzold.
Merzlikins was forced to leaves Tuesday's tilt versus Ottawa after the first stanza due to his illness. Merzlikins was saddled with the loss, giving up two goal on seven shots in a 4-1 defeat. He is 8-8-1 with a 3.81 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 18 games this season.
