Merzlikins stopped all 21 shots he faced in relief of Joonas Korpisalo in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win in Game 3 versus the Maple Leafs.

Merzlikins' entry into the game was a turning point, as the Blue Jackets erased a three-goal deficit to force overtime. Pierre-Luc Dubois then completed the franchise's first playoff hat trick in the extra period to finish the comeback. With a strong performance under his belt in his playoff debut, it'll be interesting to see if the 26-year-old Latvian draws the start for Game 4 on Friday.