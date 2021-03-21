Merzlikins stopped 35 of 37 shots Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory over Carolina.

Merzlikins won his second consecutive start, thanks in part to some late-game heroics by Columbus defenseman Seth Jones, who tied things up in the final minute of regulation. Merzlikins did his part in extra time, improving to 5-3-2 on the year with a 2.91 GAA and .912 save percentage.