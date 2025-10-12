Merzlikins allowed four goals on 52 shots faced in Saturday's 7-4 win over Minnesota.

Merzlikins didn't play in the 2-1 loss to Nashville, and while he earned the win in this high-scoring matchup, allowing four goals isn't going to do a lot of good in fantasy. It remains to be seen whether Merzlikins or Jet Greaves will get the nod when the Blue Jackets take on the Devils on Monday at home.