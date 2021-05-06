Merzlikins made 30 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

After falling in overtime Monday, Merzlikins rebounded with a stronger performance in the rematch, shutting the door in the third period to pull off the upset. He's gone without a regulation loss in his last five starts, which is impressive given Columbus' recent tailspin, but Merzlikins' 2-0-3 record in that span isn't bringing home any fantasy championships.