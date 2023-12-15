Merzlikins made 43 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over Toronto on Thursday.

Things were rosy heading into the third with the Blue Jackets up 5-0, but the Maple Leafs picked up the ice and tilted it straight at Elvis in the third. They scored five unanswered goals, led by Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander, who combined for eight points, including four goals. Merzlikins has been busy this season and especially over his last 11 games, where he's faced 35 shots eight times and 40 or more five times. Unfortunately, his team often fails to support him, and his record is a queasy 4-5-2. That's a tough roll for fantasy managers.