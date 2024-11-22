Merzlikins made 24 saves in a 7-6 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The Bolts jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 11:52 mark of the first period, but Merzlikins battened down the proverbial hatches and made a few keys saves to help ignite a Blue Jackets comeback. It wasn't a great ratio night for daily players, but Merzlikins has won three consecutive games. Overall, he's 5-5-1 with a 3.02 GAA, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 11 starts this season.