Merzlikins will tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has bounced back from a disappointing start to February, which saw him lose four straight, with a three-game winning streak. With no back-to-backs in the short-term schedule, the 30-year-old backstop figures to see plenty of starts down the stretch, especially with the Jackets currently in a playoff spot.
