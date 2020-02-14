Merzlikins will guard the home crease Friday versus the Rangers, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins got a well-deserved night off in the front end of a back-to-back set Thursday versus the Sabres but will get back at it Friday as the team returns home. Despite taking losses in each of his last two starts, the rookie netminder allowed just two goals in each contest and has allowed just four total over the past four games. He gets the Rangers at a tough time, as the opposition has tallied four goals in each of its last three games, all wins.