Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Between pipes Friday
Merzlikins will guard the home crease Friday versus the Rangers, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins got a well-deserved night off in the front end of a back-to-back set Thursday versus the Sabres but will get back at it Friday as the team returns home. Despite taking losses in each of his last two starts, the rookie netminder allowed just two goals in each contest and has allowed just four total over the past four games. He gets the Rangers at a tough time, as the opposition has tallied four goals in each of its last three games, all wins.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stunned by Bolts in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Draws start Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Shutout streak finally ends•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting for second straight night•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Cruises to another shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.