Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins had his two-game winning streak snapped Thursday, giving up five goals on only 26 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings. The 30-year-old netminder has a 12-10-3 record with a 3.15 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season. St. Louis has earned 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.