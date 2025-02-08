Merzlikins will guard the home cage against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Merzlikins hasn't been at his best over the last three games, as the 30-year-old netminder is 0-2-1, allowing 11 goals on 93 shots (.882 save percentage). He is 19-13-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 36 appearances this season. Merzlikins will face the Rangers, who dropped a 3-2 decision to Pittsburgh on Friday. New York is averaging 2.96 goals per game this season, 14th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Utah in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stuck with loss to Sabres•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stung for five goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Dallas•