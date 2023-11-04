Per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, Merzlikins will defend the road goal versus Washington on Saturday.

Merzlikins is off to a good start this season, going 3-2-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage. That's a tremendous improvement over last season, when Merzlikins was 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. Washington has only managed to score 17 goals in nine games this season, which ranks 31st in the league.