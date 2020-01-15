Merzlikins turned aside all 34 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old rookie looks like a completely different netminder than the nervous wreck who coughed up seven goals in his NHL debut in early October. Merlikins was confident and composed in this one, and while the Jackets' defense kept Bruins' attackers out of high-danger areas for the most part, he came up big when he needed to, making a huge blocker save on a partial break by Charlie Coyle early in the third period when Columbus was clinging to a 1-0 lead. Merzlikins has now recorded shutouts in back-to-back games while going 6-2-0 with a dazzling 1.64 GAA and .950 save percentage over eight straight starts. Given Merzlikins' current form, there's no guarantee Joonas Korpisalo (knee) will get his starting job back once he gets healthy.