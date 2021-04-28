Merzlikins stopped all 41 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.

The Jackets needed a heroic effort from someone to snap their long losing streak and Merzlikins was the man for the job. He made some huge saves in OT, including two on a frustrated Jakub Vrana, to record his second shutout of the season. Merzlikins has a 2.80 GAA and .916 save percentage on the season, and with Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) ruled out for the rest of the year, Elvis should see a heavy workload down the stretch.