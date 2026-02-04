Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Blanks Jersey for first shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins turned aside all 24 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
It was the first shutout of the season for the 31-year-old netminder, and the 12th of his career. Merzlikins has won three straight starts and five of his last six, posting a sharp 2.03 GAA and .924 save percentage over that latter stretch as he makes a push to wrest the starting job away from Jet Greaves.
