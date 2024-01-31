Merzlikins stopped 21 shots in a 1-0 shutout win over the Blues on Tuesday.

It's the first shutout since 2021 for Merzlikins, who'd gone 0-2-1 while struggling to an .854 save percentage in his previous three outings. The 29-year-old netminder will carry a 9-10-7 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.22 GAA into the All-Star break. Unless the Blue Jackets elect to move Merzlikins before the trade deadline, he'll likely continue splitting work with Daniil Tarasov in the second half.