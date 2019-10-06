Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Blitzed in NHL debut
Merzlikins stopped 33 of 40 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.
After a scoreless first period, Merzlikins got besieged by Pittsburgh in the second as they scored five goals on 14 shots, at least three of which he arguably should have stopped. That said, the rookie also made some big saves even after the game seemed out of reach, so some jitters in his NHL debut were likely at play. Merzlikins will remain the Jackets' No. 2 netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo for now, but he has the talent to make a push for the top job later in the year if he makes a better showing in subsequent opportunities.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set for NHL debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stopping pucks Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong preseason debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Heads into preseason as No. 2•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Secures one-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.