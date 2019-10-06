Merzlikins stopped 33 of 40 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

After a scoreless first period, Merzlikins got besieged by Pittsburgh in the second as they scored five goals on 14 shots, at least three of which he arguably should have stopped. That said, the rookie also made some big saves even after the game seemed out of reach, so some jitters in his NHL debut were likely at play. Merzlikins will remain the Jackets' No. 2 netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo for now, but he has the talent to make a push for the top job later in the year if he makes a better showing in subsequent opportunities.