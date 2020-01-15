Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Blue-paint bound Thursday
Merzlikins will get the home start Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo has been dynamite since Joonas Korpisalo went down with a knee injury, as he's coming off back-to-back shutouts and has recorded a .950 save percentage and a 6-2-0 record since the injury. If he's available in season-long leagues, he won't be for long, and he'll likely retain at least a 1B role, if not the 1A, when Korpisalo returns. The Hurricanes are 12-9-2 on the road this season and have averaged 2.96 goals per game.
