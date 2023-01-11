Merzlikins turned aside 40 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Making his second straight start, Merzlikins got hung out to dry by the Columbus defense as he faced his second-highest shot volume of the season, behind only the 53 pucks the Devils fired his way Oct. 30. Three of Tampa Bay's goals were scored on the power play, and Elvis had little chance on the other three, including one on a breakaway from center ice by Vladislav Namestnikov midway through the second period. Merzlikins hasn't won a game since Dec. 11 and his numbers on the season remain brutal, but with Joonas Korpisalo (personal) away from the team and Daniil Tarasov (upper body) on IR, he could see a heavy workload in the short term.