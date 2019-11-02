Merzlikins made 23 saves in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Making his first start since Oct. 18, Merzlikins was his usual scrambly self in net and didn't play badly as Columbus put together a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but two subsequent penalties on Sonny Milano resulted in two power-play goals for St. Louis -- including David Perron's game-winner just eight seconds into OT. Merlikins is still looking for his first NHL win, going 0-1-2 with a 3.90 GAA and ,882 through his first four games.