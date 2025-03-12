Merzlikins turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
New Jersey struck three times in the first period and Columbus was never able to get level, handing Merzlikins his third straight loss. The 30-year-old netminder has given up 12 goals on 102 shots during that skid, and he's allowed five goals on three different occasions since the beginning of February, posting a 3-6-1 record, 3.54 GAA and .894 save percentage across his last 10 outings.
