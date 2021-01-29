Merzlikins stopped 33 of 35 shots through overtime and all four shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Merzlikins was excellent in a game that featured plenty of chances for both sides, and he shut the door in the shootout to notch his second win in four starts. He recorded a sub-.900 save percentage in each of his first two starts but has quickly turned things around, posting a .938 mark in a win against Tampa Bay and a .943 mark in this one. Merzlikins should continue to split work with Joonas Korpisalo, who will likely start the second leg of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back set Friday in Chicago.