Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't buy win
Merzlikins made 33 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Nashville on Saturday night.
Merzlikins hasn't won since Feb. 7, a span where he has gone 0-3-4. But despite the current skid, the Blue Jackets remain in a dogfight for a wild card berth. Joonas Korpisalo has been sent to the AHL for conditioning as he works back from injury. Merzlikins has performed admirably, but watch for Korpisalo to slot back in quickly as the playoffs loom.
