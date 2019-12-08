Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't catch break
Merzlikins made 23 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Florida. He allowed three goals.
Elvis is still waiting to record his first NHL win -- he's 0-4-3 so far. The lovable Latvian plays hard, but hasn't been able to catch a break this season. No need to consider him for fantasy use right now.
