Merzlikins turned aside 26 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to Washington.

It wasn't the sharpest performance from Merzlikins, who gave up three goals on 12 shots in the second period as the Capitals pulled away. The 31-year-old netminder has lost four straight starts in November, stumbling to a rough 4.30 GAA and .863 save percentage on the month, and he appears to be falling further behind Jet Greaves (5-1-3 in November with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage) in the Columbus crease.