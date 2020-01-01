Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Career-high 36 saves
Merzlikins stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Merzlikins was making his first start since Dec. 14 and responded with his first victory of the season. He couldn't have picked a better time to turn in such a performance with starter Joonas Korpisalo (knee) out for 4-6 weeks. Merzlikins is 1-4-4 in his rookie season with a 3.14 GAA and .900 save percentage and will get a chance to carry the load for Columbus.
