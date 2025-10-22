Merzlikins stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Merzlikins has now won two of his three starts this season. The Blue Jackets' defense was a little sturdier in this game after allowing him to see 87 shots over his first two outings. He's turned aside 102 of 110 shots through three games, good for a .927 save percentage. Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have alternated starts, and while the results haven't been consistent yet, it seems to be working well for both goalies. If that pattern continues, Greaves would get a home game Friday versus the Capitals before Merzlikins would take the net Saturday in Pittsburgh.