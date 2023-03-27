Merzlikins (leg) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers.

Merzlikins had just returned from a seven-game absence while attending to a family matter back home in Latvia. With Merzlikins in doubt, it will likely fall to either Michael Hutchinson or Jon Gillies to backstop the team for the time being. At this point, Merzlikins may be hard-pressed to even reach the 10-win mark this season, well behind the 27 wins he compiled last season.