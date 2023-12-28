Merzlikins made 31 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Merzlikins avoided a regulation loss for a fifth consecutive start, but he'll be disappointed that he failed to close out the win, as Luke Hughes tied the game with 1:25 left in regulation before Timo Meier ended it in overtime. The Latvian netminder's 2-0-3 record in his last five starts has moved his overall mark to 7-8-6, and Merzlikins' 3.20 GAA and .907 save percentage aren't far from his career 3.14 and .906 marks, so a drastic change in performance is unlikely moving forward barring a change of scenery.