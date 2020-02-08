Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Cruises to another shutout
Merzlikins stopped all 16 shots he faced in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
Elvis' fifth shutout of the season really belonged to the team in front of him, as the Jackets recorded more hits (17) than shots allowed and fired more pucks at Jimmy Howard in their slowest period (10 shots in the first) than Merzlikins saw in his busiest (seven in the third). Nonetheless, the rookie netminder now leads the NHL in clean sheets while winning eight straight starts and 12 of his last 14, and his .930 save percentage is also the best in the league among goalies who have played in 10 or more games.
