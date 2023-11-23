Merzlikins turned aside 33 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

While he lost focus a little bit in the third period after Columbus had built a 7-1 lead, Merzlikins was sharp for two periods and gave the visitors no hint of momentum toward a comeback. The win snapped a five-start losing streak in which the 29-year-old had gone 0-4-1 with a 3.76 GAA, and while Merzlikins is playing better than he did in 2022-23, he has yet to lock into the form that made the Blue Jackets believe he could be Sergei Bobrovsky's replacement as the team's franchise goalie. On the season, Elvis is 4-6-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .899 save percentage.