Merzlikins stopped 28 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Merzlikins kicked off the first month of the 2025 calendar year with a loss to the Red Wings on Jan. 2, but he's been excellent since then with five wins over his last six appearances. Over that six-game stretch, the 30-year-old netminder has posted a 5-1-0 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
More News
