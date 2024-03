Merzlikins is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Merzlikins probably won't be available Monday against Vegas because the Blue Jackets brought up Jet Greaves from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Sunday. The 29-year-old Merzlikins has a 12-13-7 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 35 appearances.