According to general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, Merzlikins suffered a groin injury and would have been back for Game 6 or 7, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Even if Merzlikins was deemed fully fit, he likely would have been hard-pressed to unseat Joonas Korpisalo from the starting role. Still, heading into next season, the duo could find themselves competing for minutes during training camp or possibly even dividing the workload.