Merzlikins was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and is expected to miss a week of action due to an illness.

With Merzlikins sidelined, look for Spencer Martin to jump into the No.1 role for the Blue Jackets. Merzlikins, who's gone 6-8-4 while posting a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 19 games this season, will be eligible to return Dec. 14 against the Maple Leafs.