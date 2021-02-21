Merzlikins (upper body) is listed as week-to-week after being evaluated Sunday.

Merzlikins was injured in Saturday's loss against Nashville and it appears to be something substantial. Joonas Korpisalo will take over the bulk of the workload in his absence while Cameron Johnson and Matiss Kivlenieks could both see time as the backup. Merzlikins is 3-3-1 with a .917 save percentage and 2.81 GAA this season. He should be out at least through the end of the month, but his estimated timetable is still unclear.