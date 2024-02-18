Merzlikins stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Merzlikins gave up two goals to Anthony Duclair and one to Fabian Zetterlund, but the Blue Jackets were able to steal a regulation win with Boone Jenner's tally late in the third period. This was Merzlikins' third win over his last four games, a span in which he's allowed nine goals. The 29-year-old is at 10-11-7 with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 30 appearances. The Blue Jackets will wrap up their road trip with a back-to-back versus the Kings on Tuesday and the Ducks on Wednesday, which likely means Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov will split the next two starts.