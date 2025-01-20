Merzlikins will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Monday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins has stopped 96 of 106 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has posted a 16-10-3 record with one shutout, a 3.05 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 27th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.
